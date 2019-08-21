Contrasting Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) & Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Investors Bancorp and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Level One Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.21, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Level One Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Investors Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Level One Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Level One Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $978.50 million 3.14 $202.58 million $0.81 13.69 Level One Bancorp $70.88 million 2.59 $14.39 million $1.91 12.43

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Level One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Investors Bancorp pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 17.85% 7.05% 0.80% Level One Bancorp 18.06% 9.24% 0.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Level One Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 11, 2018, it operated through a network of 151 branches in New Jersey and New York. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

