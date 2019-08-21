Contentos (COS) Market Cap Tops $14.22 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $8.42 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.04822557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001215 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000842 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,451,114 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

