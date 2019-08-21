Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $969,611.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, ABCC, CoinBene and CoinEx. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $969,611.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00269119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01314629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00094425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, DDEX, UEX, CoinBene, HADAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

