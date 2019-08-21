Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Decreased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.07. The company had a trading volume of 110,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average is $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

