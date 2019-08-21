ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading Up 10.7%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares were up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.07, approximately 1,219,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,388,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%. On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 23,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $99,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,078.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,253,298 shares of company stock worth $4,150,793. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

