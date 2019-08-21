Conceal Price Tops $0.34 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Conceal has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $11,917.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00003349 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00875811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00242985 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002264 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Conceal's total supply is 14,224,666 coins and its circulating supply is 4,625,811 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Conceal's official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

