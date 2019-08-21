Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.90, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 376,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 115.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compugen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

