CoinUs Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $2,817.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010903 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003654 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

