CoinFi Price Down 1.6% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood and Gate.io. CoinFi has a total market cap of $561,912.00 and approximately $43,843.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00266817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.01313942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021942 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00093012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.