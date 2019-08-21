Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

COKE opened at $365.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.73 and a 200 day moving average of $292.53. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 529.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

