Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Up 7.7%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26, 557,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 406,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.88.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

