ClearPoll Market Cap Hits $318,737.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 109.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and Cryptopia. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $318,737.00 and $512.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00266777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.01313400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092929 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

