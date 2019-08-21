Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.28. Clearone shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,604 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.
About Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.
