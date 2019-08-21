Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.28. Clearone shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,604 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearone by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearone by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearone by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

