Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:CEM opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

