Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Mark D. Chandler Sells 546 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark D. Chandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 15,581,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,193,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 267,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

