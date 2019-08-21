Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Receives $216.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,556 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.65. 19,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

