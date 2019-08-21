Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $1,522,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,795.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $32,097,048.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,821 shares of company stock worth $53,008,187. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $154.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,470. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

