Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $703.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $703.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,802 shares of company stock valued at $119,632,226 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $820.14. 201,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,662. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $775.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.94. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.