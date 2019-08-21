China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

ZNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 27.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

