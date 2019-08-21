China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.81. China Ceramics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 5,520 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

