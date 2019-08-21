ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $8.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.17 million to $10.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $8.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $36.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $41.12 million, with estimates ranging from $31.48 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

CCXI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,473. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $424.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $153,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.