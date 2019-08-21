Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.79), Morningstar.com reports. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CMCM opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.14. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

CMCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their target price on Cheetah Mobile from $7.00 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie set a $3.00 target price on Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth $31,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 97.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.