Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.00, 114,080 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 41,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.11.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 712.89% and a negative return on equity of 263.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 655,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.