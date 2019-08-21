Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$15.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 170.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 681.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

