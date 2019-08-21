Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $19.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,950.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $337,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 873,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,819. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.