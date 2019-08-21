carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.09 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. carVertical has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $35,044.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00266970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01310088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00092709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

