Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,570. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

