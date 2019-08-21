Carnival Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carnival to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of CCL opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Carnival has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. Carnival’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wolfe Research cut Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.26.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

