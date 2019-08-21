CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.96

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 52022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABGY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

