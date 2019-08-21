Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $187,296.20 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $187,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $130,452.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $82,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $126,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,908.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,540 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $37,175.60.

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.53. 616,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,364. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $725.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cardlytics by 166.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

