Capital One Financial Weighs in on Host Hotels and Resorts Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446,548 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3,267.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 187.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,991,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

