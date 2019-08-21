Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $109.50. Capgemini shares last traded at $109.40, with a volume of 491,048 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €111.58.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various companies and organizations in creating models, and products and services within the digital economy.

