Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $24.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. 11,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,932. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.29 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $17,966,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.