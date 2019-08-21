Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 319.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 2,634,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,340. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

