Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.76

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 1043643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares in the company, valued at $722,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 319.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

