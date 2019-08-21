Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.67

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $13.00. Cadiz shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

In related news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cadiz by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadiz by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cadiz by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

