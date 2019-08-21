Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 64,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,231 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 580,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.