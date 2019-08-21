BZLCOIN Market Cap Tops $13,331.00 (BZL)

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. BZLCOIN has a market capitalization of $13,331.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BZLCOIN has traded up 74.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00266482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01316187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00093141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,255,777 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,910 coins. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin . BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org . BZLCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/bzlcoin

BZLCOIN Coin Trading

BZLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

