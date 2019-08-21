Bytecoin Market Cap Hits $109.51 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $109.51 million and $38,966.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Crex24 and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00794473 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006755 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004158 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Coindeal, Poloniex, OKEx, Cryptohub, Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

