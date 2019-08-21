Bulwark (BWK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,199.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bulwark has a total market cap of $364,946.00 and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001031 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.