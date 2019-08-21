Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp (CVE:BCF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.05, 790 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.94.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile (CVE:BCF)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

