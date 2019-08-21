BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group (LON:BTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTA. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BT Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

