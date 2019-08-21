Brokerages Set Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) PT at $29.92

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.92.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,328.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $798,300. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,589,000 after acquiring an additional 280,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

