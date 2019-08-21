Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) PT at GBX 120

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120 ($1.57).

SPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective (down from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of SPI traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 99.95 ($1.31). 878,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.90 ($2.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.21. The firm has a market cap of $400.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

