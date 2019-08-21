Brokerages Set Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target at $18.38

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $208,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 238.9% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.06. 32,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $719.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $259.23.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 13.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

