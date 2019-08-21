Brokerages Set HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Price Target at $47.33

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Longbow Research raised HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of HDS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. 12,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,175,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $74,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 22,502.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,487 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter worth about $34,301,000.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

