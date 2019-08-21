Brokerages Set Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Price Target at $64.67

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.90. 7,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

