Brokerages Set $20.67 Price Target for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MediciNova an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of MNOV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. 108,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,099. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MediciNova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 72.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

