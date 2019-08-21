Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Southwest Gas reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $400,730. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 173.5% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $91.93.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

