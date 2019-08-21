British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,764. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

